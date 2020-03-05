LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 03/05

Sweet Becca talks about Maren Morris not really understanding the concept of a baby playroom and the response from fans on Twitter. Justin Moore talks about his mind wondering off whenever he’s on stage in the middle of singing. Thomas Rhett’s wife Lauren Atkins will be releasing a faith based book that reveals what it takes to fall in love and stay in love in the industry and will make a St. Louis book stop. Jimmie Allen talks about the one trait of his that drives his fiance nuts.