Kane Brown kicks off north American tour dates with back-to-back sold-out shows

Kane Brown just wrapped a run of European dates on his 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour, and now the country star is coming back to the U.S. in style. He kicked off the stateside leg of his tour with back-to-back sold-out stands in Atlantic City, New Jersey and Allentown, Pennsylvania on Feb. 29 and March 1.

That streak seems likely to continue. The singer has already sold out his upcoming performances in Portland, Maine, and in Buffalo and Albany, New York.

During his current run on the road, Kane is continuing his tradition of partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of America to offer a VIP concert experience to Club members at no charge. The Boys & Girls Club of America is an organization that provides after-school programs for young people across the country.

It’s been a busy month for the country star, who’s the subject of a new Amazon mini-documentary called Velocity that came out in February. His current single, “Homesick,” is climbing the charts at country radio.

