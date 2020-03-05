‘Heartache Medication’ continues to be good medicine for Jon Pardi

Jon Pardi will head to this year’s ACM Awards in Las Vegas with not one, but two Album of the Year nods — as both artist and co-producer — for his 2019 project, Heartache Medication. Leading up to the ACMs, though, Jon and his latest album continue to rake in accolades and pass milestones.

This week, the singer received a surprise plaque in honor of Heartache Medication earning 10 million digital single certifications and moving one million album units.

That’s the latest in a series of impressive feats Jon has accomplished with Heartache Medication since dropping it in September of 2019. The album’s lead single and title track hit #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart last month, and the singer is currently gearing up to send a follow-up single, “Ain’t Always the Cowboy,” to radio on March 16. Meanwhile, he’s featured on Thomas Rhett’s top-fifteen single, “Beer Can’t Fix.”

Jon’s personal life is shaping up to be just as exciting in 2020. He’s planning to wed longtime girlfriend Summer Duncan in Montana this May.

