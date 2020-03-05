Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife are expecting baby number three

Surprise! Florida Georgia Line band mate Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, are expecting their third child.

The singer shared the good news on Instagram, with help from a pair of adorable snapshots of his two kids.

“‘Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!’” Tyler wrote in the caption of the picture, in which big sister Olivia appears to be whispering in the ear of her little brother, Luca.

“We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca,” the singer admits, including the hashtag “three under three” in his post.

The news comes just months after Tyler and his family welcomed Luca in June of 2019. Olivia was born first, in December of 2017 — meaning that, sure enough, the couple will briefly have to contend with taking care of three children who are under three years old.

Balancing family life against a successful music career is already a big part of Tyler’s life, and he often finds fun ways to combine the two. Last month, his daughter joined Florida Georgia Line on a remix of Justin Bieber’s “Yummy,” in an impromptu recording session.

