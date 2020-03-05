Dan + Shay launch The (Arena) Tour with sold-out hometown shows and a donation to tornado relief efforts

Dan + Shay will kick off their lengthy The (Arena) Tour on Friday, and they’re starting things off with a pair of sold-out hometown shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

It’s an exciting start for the superstar duo, who have been taking both pop and country radio by storm with their new hit, “10,000 Hours,” a duet with Justin Bieber. They also kicked off 2020 by taking home the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the second year running, this time for their hit, “Speechless.”

But though they have much to celebrate, Dan + Shay have heavy hearts after the unforeseeable events of the week leading up to their tour’s kickoff. A devastating tornado ripped through Middle Tennessee on March 3, wreaking havoc on the band’s community as well as the surrounding area.

In light of those events, the band is donating $100,000 to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to assist those affected by the storm.

“We are heartbroken by the devastation the tornadoes left upon Tennessee earlier this week. Our love goes out to everyone affected by this tragedy,” the group declares. “We are so proud to call Nashville our home, and have seen first-hand that this community is strong, resilient and compassionate.”

Now, Dan + Shay are hoping that their upcoming shows will be an unforgettable experience of community and hometown pride.

“What this town does best in times of need is come together, so it is only fitting that our tour starts tomorrow in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena,” they say.

