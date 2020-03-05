Carrie Underwood’s a Post Malone fan — and she even met his mom

Rap icon Post Malone played a sold-out show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night, and he clearly had some famous fans in Music City.

The hip-hop star tipped his hat to country music during his performance when he took the stage sporting a Tim McGraw t-shirt. That gesture wasn’t lost on Tim, who gave Posty a shout-out on social media.

But it was Carrie Underwood who arguably had the best fan experience of the night. The “Cry Pretty” star not only attended the show, but she also got to go backstage and hang with Post himself — and meet his mother.

“Thanks Post Malone for the hospitality tonight…and for putting on a great show…and for introducing me to your mom,” Carrie wrote on social media, sharing a snapshot of them two of them together.

Nashville’s love for Post was clearly mutual. He took a moment during his show to offer his support to those affected by the devastating tornadoes that tore through Middle Tennessee earlier this week.

“Anybody in here who might have any relation, I just wanna say my prayers and my biggest faith is with everybody here,” he commented, according to The Tennesseean. “Thank you so much for coming out tonight, ladies and gentlemen. And staying strong, ladies and gentlemen.”

It’s no surprise that country is close to Post’s heart. At last year’s American Music Awards, he was caught rocking out to Shania Twain’s performance of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” lip-syncing perfectly along with the lyrics. Shania subsequently said that the viral clip got her thinking about a potential collaboration with the rap star, and that in fact, she’d already picked out the perfect song.

