BIG 3: Cruise Quarantine, Blue Note at Lambert & More Seating for Battlehawks

March 5, 2020

1. A cruise ship carrying more than 60 passengers who might have been exposed to coronavirus is scheduled to dock in San Francisco today.

2. A restaurant dedicated to the Blues is now OPEN at Lambert Airport.

The BattleHawks are opening up seats in the upper deck of The Dome for the Week 7 game against Los Angeles on March 21. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.