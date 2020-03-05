BIG 3: Cruise Quarantine, Blue Note at Lambert & More Seating for Battlehawks

1. A cruise ship carrying more than 60 passengers who might have been exposed to coronavirus is scheduled to dock in San Francisco today.

2. A restaurant dedicated to the Blues is now OPEN at Lambert Airport.

🗣️ ST. LOUIS … you made yourselves heard!



We are OFFICIALLY opening up seats in the upper deck of The Dome for our week 7 game vs LA on March 21. 👀



Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 AM! 🙌

The BattleHawks are opening up seats in the upper deck of The Dome for the Week 7 game against Los Angeles on March 21. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

