Beer’s Better Cold: Travis Denning plans his debut EP

Rising artist Travis Denning has announced his first-ever EP, a six-song project called Beer’s Better Cold. The EP will come out on May 15.

Beer’s Better Cold will include Denning’s current top-fifteen single, “After a Few,” as well as other previously released cuts like “Tank of Gas and a Radio Song” and “ABBY.” Beer’s Better Cold will also feature some road-tested live favorites.

“I’ve been blown away by the way the fans have grasped onto the songs so far, and I can’t wait to see how they like the new ones,” Travis explains. “These songs mean a lot to me, because they’re all part of my story in one way or another. Here’s to the first full chapter.”

“Where’s That Beer Been,” “Sittin’ by a Fire” and the titular “Beer’s Better Cold” are all songs that fans know and love from Travis’ live show but they haven’t been released as recorded versions, until now. Travis co-write five of the EP’s six tracks.

Travis is also looking ahead to a busy summer. After kicking off 2020 as opening support for Dustin Lynch, he’s linking up with Sam Hunt’s Southside Summer Tour on May 28.

Here’s the full track list for Beer’s Better Cold:

“Where That Beer’s Been”

“After a Few”

“ABBY”

“Tank of Gas and a Radio Song”

“Beer’s Better Cold”

“Sittin’ by a Fire”

