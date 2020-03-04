“When It Rains It Pours”: Luke Combs sells out over half of new tour dates

Luke Combs continues to score sellouts with his new set of dates on the What You See Is What You Get Tour.

Less than a week after tickets for the 24 new shows went on sale, 16 of them sold out, including his two-night stand at Madison Square Garden. He also sold out the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Boston’s TD Garden and several others.

The sellouts follow the announcement that the tour will now be in-the-round style, allowing Luke to connect with the audience in different way.

The What You See Is What You Get Tour is named after Luke’s 2019 album that debuted atop the all-genre Billboard 200, as well as the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. The consistent hitmaker will also headline his first stadium at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina on May 2.

Ashley McBryde, Drew Parker and Ray Fulcher will open for Luke when the fall leg of the tour begins on Sept. 18.

