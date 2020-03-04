WATCH: Colt Ford And Jimmie Allen Debut Their ‘Back to Them Backroads’ Video

I think you’re going to be into this video. Country rap star Colt Ford and Jimmie Allen got together for a track that was made to take you deep into the country with “Back to Them Backroads” with a little help from director Potsy Ponciroli for Hideout Pictures.

“I wanted to return to my roots – show fans just where these dirt roads are,” commented Ford about the new song, the video for which was filmed in the rural countryside just northwest of Nashville, according to Nashville.com. “It still feels damn good to just take a ride in the country, crank it up loud and let the music do some good for your soul!”

Check out the video up top and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman