Nashville notes

Gone West, the new country group comprised of Colbie Caillat, Jason Reeves, Nelly Joy and Justin Kawika Young, will release its debut album, Canyons, on June 12. The album is available for pre-sale now and includes the instant gratification track, “Slow Down.”

Duo Seaforth was bestowed with the Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year-Nashville by the Australasian Performing Right Association at the Global APRA Music Awards Nashville. The duo’s Tom Jordan and Mitch Thompson are natives of Seaforth, Australia.

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real will release its new album, Naked Garden, on March 27. It follows the band’s critically acclaimed 2019 album, Turn Off The News (Build a Garden).

