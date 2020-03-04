LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 03/04

Sweet Becca talks about the aftermath of the tornado that hit Nashville this week and how close it was to Maren’s place, and how close Dierks Bentley’s plane was to the storm cell at the time of the storm. Also Dierks’ drummer Steve had the 2nd story torn off his house and well as Dan + Shay’s band member who lost his home in the storm. Carrie Underwood released a new book on Monday which gives you tips and stories about her fitness journey, as she talks about why the timing was right now.