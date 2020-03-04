Ingrid Andress reveals “Lady Like” tracklist

Ingrid Andress is sharing the track listing for her upcoming debut album, Lady Like.

The project features eight tracks, all co-written and co-produced by the singer. It will feature her top 10, gold-certified single “More Hearts Than Mine,” along with “Both,” a song that asks a lover to either commit or cut her loose. The anthemic title track, meanwhile, tells the world exactly the kind of woman Ingrid is.

Other titles include “Bad Advice,” “The Stranger” and “We Are Not Friends.”

“More Hearts Than Mine” made the new star the only solo female country artist to have a top 10 hit in 2019. She’ll head out on a pair of major tours this year, beginning with Dan + Shay‘s The (Arena) Tour, which launches this weekend in Nashville, followed by a stint on Tim McGraw‘s Here on Earth Tour this summer.

Lady Like drops on March 27.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.