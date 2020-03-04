BIG 3: Biden in STL Saturday, Daylight Saving Time & Nik Wallenda to Cross Volcano

1. Joe Biden is making a stop in St. Louis this weekend ahead of the Missouri presidential primary next Tuesday. The location has yet to be announced. The event will be open to the public.

2.It’s almost time to spring forward! Daylight saving time 2020 begins at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 8, meaning you’ll set your clock to 3 a.m. at that point.

3. Highwire daredevil Nik Wallenda plans to walk over an active volcano on live television.