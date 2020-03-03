Bud and Broadway
TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 03/03: Stock Market Rebounds, Nashville Tornado, And Fairmount Park Opens
March 3, 2020
Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 03/03 – Stocks rebounded yesterday from the worst week since the financial crisis posting its best day in a decade, a tornado hit Nashville last week which killed 9 people and destroyed 40 structures in the city, and Fairmount Park in Collinsville will be opening today with the weather being good enough for horse racing.