Nashville notes

In case you missed it, LeAnn Rimes appeared on Sunday’s episode of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. She and host Jesse Tyler Ferguson helped a California-based family make their home wheelchair-accessible after father Jeff Holtzclaw lost a leg in a motorcycle accident.

Willie Nelson is returning to the Country Music Hall of Fame. The Willie Nelson & Family Tour will make a two-night stop at the Hall of Fame’s CMA Theatre on May 1 and 2. Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

Southern Halo is becoming a duo. The former trio of sisters Natalia, Hannah and Tinka Morris will now only include Natalia and Tinka, as Hannah has decided to pursue her passion for interior design. The twosome is currently working on new music.

