Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley + more react to Tennessee tornadoes

Multiple country stars have reported themselves safe from the Nashville tornado, while also expressing remorse over the devastation it caused.

Maren Morris, Dierks Bentley, Kelsea Ballerini and Reba McEntire are among those who turned to social media in the wake of the pair of tornadoes that tore through Tennessee late Monday night, resulting in the deaths of 22 people, multiple injuries and at least 45 damaged structures in Nashville.

On Twitter, Dierks revealed that he was flying in his airplane roughly an hour before the tornado hit, sharing an eerie video of the cell from the sky. “No one comes together as a city like Nashville does,” he writes.

Maren and husband Ryan Hurd both checked in on Twitter saying they’re safe, with Maren predicting that the tornado missed their block “by an inch.”

“I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city,” said Maren. “There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes.”

“My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the Nashville area affected by the tornado last night. Even if the tornado didn’t hit our personal space, we are all affected because we are Nashvillians. My heart hurts for Nashville this morning,” Reba said on Instagram.

Kelsea, a Tennessee native, expressed remorse over the situation, asking her followers for ways to help those affected.

Beloved East Nashville music venue Basement East was among the buildings that were destroyed, prompting Little Big Town‘s Kimberly Schlapman and The Highwomen‘s Natalie Hemby to share photos of it.

“Praying so hard for everybody affected by the awful tornado last night,” says Kimberly. “We love you, Nashville!!”

We ducked around this cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night. Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado. Lot of people lost their homes. No one comes together as a city like Nashville does pic.twitter.com/qvCjrYNu0x — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) March 3, 2020

The tornado must have missed our block by an inch because we are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city. There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes. pic.twitter.com/pv2VPCafhc — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 3, 2020