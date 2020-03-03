ICYMI: Jimmie Allen And Fiancé Alexis Gale Have Their Baby

(PHOTO BY ED RODE/GETTY IMAGES)

Jimmie Allen is a dad again! Him and his fiance Alexis Gale gave birth to a baby girl on Sunday, and they named her Naomi Bettie. We knew that the news was coming soon, as Jimmie went to Instagram Monday, sharing a video of the couple’s sex reveal on the sands of Disney’s Beach Club Resort in Orlando, Florida.

“I’m headed into the girl-dad club!” Allen told PEOPLE last month. “I’m happy and nervous and so excited to meet her. I hear daughters make dads better people, and I’m ready to meet my little princess and give her my love.”

Check out his recent photos of Naomi here!

