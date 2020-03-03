Hillary Scott grieves loss of her former school in Nashville tornadoes

Lady Antebellum‘s Hillary Scott lost an important part of her childhood in the deadly Nashville tornadoes early Tuesday morning.

Hillary shared on her Instagram Stories that her former middle and high school, Donelson Christian Academy, was demolished during the tornadoes that hit Nashville in the middle of the night.

The singer shared multiple photos of the rubble where the school stood, including a shot of the gymnasium that was torn apart and the school sign that was standing intact next to the devastation.

“The school I spent 5th grade through graduation is destroyed,” Hillary wrote, later remarking “devastating, so thankful this wasn’t during school hours.” She also added links to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund and Hands on Nashville, which is helping to organize volunteer efforts.

“Praying for our city. I can’t believe the devastation and am continuing to pray for those affected,” she wrote.

Donelson Christian Academy was one of the many structures that was ravaged in Nashville during the storms, with reports stating that at least 45 buildings were affected. Currently, 22 people in Tennessee have been reported dead, with more than 200 hospitalized. At least 73,000 people were without power as of Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.