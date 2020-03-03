Garth Brooks to perform final Austin City Limits show at its original home

Garth Brooks is reuniting with Austin City Limits for a special showcase.

The country titan is teaming up with the iconic PBS series for an intimate show on May 24 at ACL‘s current home, the famed Studio 6A on the campus of University of Texas Austin. Garth’s performance will be the final show at the studio before ACL moves to its new home at Austin Community College Highland Campus in the fall.

Titled “Farewell to Studio 6A: An Evening with Garth Brooks,” this will be the hitmaker’s third appearance on the legendary show. He first appeared in 1990 during season 15 and then again for the show’s 25th anniversary.

A limited number of tickets for the special event are available, with all of the proceeds going toward Austin PBS’ Moving Forward initiative to fund its new state-of-the-art location.

Austin City Limits debuted in 1974 with an inaugural performance by Willie Nelson. In its 36-year-history, it’s become the longest-running music show in American TV history, and won a prestigious Peabody Award in 2011.

