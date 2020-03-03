Carrie Underwood’s family is safe from Nashville tornado

Carrie Underwood‘s husband Mike Fisher and their two sons are safe following the deadly tornadothat hit Nashville on Monday night.

During an appearance on the Today show Tuesday morning, Carrie revealed that when the tornado sirens started going off, Mike awoke 5-year-old Isaiah and one-year-old Jacob to bring them into a safe room the couple has in their home in the event of a dangerous storm. Though Carrie was in New York at the time, she sent her husband a text to make sure they made it to safety.

“He said he had to go upstairs at, like, 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down to a little safe room in our house,” Carrie explained. “I was like, ‘I bet everybody is crying.’ It’s 2 a.m., freaking out, so it was scary.”

A tornado tore through the downtown Nashville area in the middle of the night Monday, damaging at least 45 buildings in the city. A dangerous storm system moved across Middle Tennessee in four counties, with the death toll reaching a total of 21 people.

Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd and Reba McEntire are among the other country stars who have marked themselves safe from the storm.

“Nashville’s a very strong community, and anytime anything like this happens, you just see how strong they are, and how they band together to fix things,” Carrie adds.

