WATCH: Kane Brown Signs Restless Road To His Record Label

Kane Brown, Restless Road; Photos Courtesy the Artists

Kane Brown seems to be in full throttle this year, as he announced he has launched his own record label that is yet to be named, but already has an addition. He went to social media on Tuesday to give us a little clip of himself with Restless Road, the first band to be signed, saying “SO EXCITED FOR THIS GROUP OF GUYS (FAMILY) THAT I JUST SIGNED TO MY LABEL! HERES A PREVIEW OF A SONG IM FEATURED ON COMING OUT TOMORROW AT MIDNIGHT EASTERN ALONG WITH THEIR DEBUT EP!!! GO FOLLOW THEM AND SHOW THEM SOME LOVE!!! TAG A FRIEND LETS BLOW EM UP @restlessroad 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

You may remember Restless Road from seaon 3 of The X Factor with members Garrett Nichols, Colton Pack and Zack Beeken. The band will release its debut four-song EP at midnight on Wednesday featuring the Kane Brown collaboration, “Take Me Home,” which takes a sample of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

