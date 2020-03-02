Bud and Broadway
TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 03/02: Maryland Heights Community Center Reopens, Pete Buttigieg Drops Out, And Entertainment Notes
March 2, 2020
Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 03/02 – Maryland Heights Community Center will reopen today after a deadly shooting last week, former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg officially dropped out of the presidential race, and Katy Perry will be play the Australian bush fire relief concert and says her friendship with Taylor Swift is just fine.