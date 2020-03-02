“More Than a Memory”: Garth Brooks makes history with five decades of top five hits

Garth Brooks is making history — again.

As “Dive Bar,” his collaboration with Blake Shelton, ascends to the top five on the Mediabase country chart today, Garth officially becomes the first artist to have scored at least one top five single on both the Billboard country chart and the Mediabase chart across five consecutive decades: the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s, ’10s and ’20s.

This winning streak began in 1989, when Garth scored his first number one single with “If Tomorrow Never Comes.” That was followed by a string of chart-toppers including “The Dance,” “Friends in Low Places” and “The Thunder Rolls.”

Garth will receive the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards on April 29. He’s only the ninth artist in the show’s history to be bestowed with the title. He’ll also perform during the telecast.

The superstar’s 14th studio album Fun is expected to be released later this year.

