Zac Brown Band’s “Me and the Boys in the Band” music video chronicles life on the road

Nobody tours quite like the Zac Brown Band. A perennial live favorite known for lengthy, creative outings and an action-packed show, the group spends much of their lives on the road — so it’s fitting that tour life is the subject of their new music video for “Me and the Boys in the Band.”

The clip takes fans behind the scenes and onto ZBB’s tour bus, leading them from festival to festival and stage to stage. Between shows, the group checks out a local arcade, swings by a gas station to pick up pork rinds, and even poses for a photo shoot in the woods.

The “Me and the Boys in the Band” video debuts just in time for the band to hit the road again after a short break. Friday night, they’re launching the spring 2020 leg of their The Owl tour, a trek that takes its name from the album the group released last September.

Footage for the “Me and the Boys in the Band” music video was captured during the previous leg of the tour last summer, as well as during 2019’s Down the Rabbit Hole Tour.

Even though their current run of dates is just starting, ZBB already has plans to hit the road again after The Owl tour wraps: This summer, they’ll head out on a brand-new Roar with the Lions tour.

