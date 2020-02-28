What makes an American Idol? Luke Bryan says you can’t discount “hard work” and the “aw shucks factor”

This Sunday, the auditions continue on season three of American Idol on ABC, and during his time on the show, Luke Bryan‘s come to believe potential superstars basically fall into two categories.

“Most of the time, the real talent, from the first note they sing, you can feel the emotion,” Luke explains. “You get chill bumps all over your body.”

“But occasionally, too,” he continues, “there’s that hard-working kid out there that America just falls in love with. They fall in love with the personality, who they are, their background. It becomes that star quality, and once they get a little confidence on their side, the ball starts rolling.”

Ultimately, Luke believes it comes down to a contestant’s God-given abilities. But he says there are two kinds of those as well.

“We have a lot of kids that God has just given them the talent,” he reflects. “But then we have a lot of kids where God has given them the work ethic and humbleness and the ‘aw shucks’ factor. And America falls in love with that.”

Luke, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry continue narrowing the field of contestants Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, when the latest episode of American Idol premieres on ABC.

