TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 02/28: Panera Coffee Subscription, Chicago Parking Incident, Cap’n Crunch Pancakes

extra news

Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 02/28 – St. Louis Bread Co is doing a coffee subscription for $9/mo for unlimited coffee at all locations, Michael and Tiffany Johnson went to Chicago for NBA All-Star weekend and went to pick up their car from a parking garage and turns out they gave it to the wrong person, and Cap’n Crunch is releasing pancake mix with their famous berries in the batter.