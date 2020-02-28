No, it’s not a “House Party”: Sam Hunt’s headed to Vegas to celebrate his new album with his “Kinfolks”

Sam Hunt is gearing up to drop his first album in six years, and the superstar has plans to party in style. He’s set an album release party and show for April 3, the same day his new project, Southside, comes out.

Taking place at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, the show will feature multiple surprise guests. Tickets go on sale next Friday, March 6. It’ll be a preview of Sam’s upcoming Southside Summer Tour 2020, which kicks off this May and includes supporting acts Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest.

Sam has already shared a handful of the tracks off of Southside, including “Sinning with You,” “Hard to Forget” and the current chart-topping single, “Kinfolks.” The 12-song project also features some tunes fans already know and love, such as Sam’s 2017 smash hit, “Body Like a Back Road.”

At the 2020 Country Radio Seminar, the singer also debuted another heartbreak ballad, called “2016.” That song is the first track on Southside.