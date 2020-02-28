Midland show off their honky-tonk swagger on ‘Live From the Palomino’

Midland celebrate their honky-tonking roots on their new album Live From the Palomino, which is out now. The trio recorded the project during a one-night-only show at Hollywood’s famed Palomino club in October of 2019. It’s the same place where they filmed the music video for their newest single, “Cheatin’ Songs.”

In its heyday, the North Hollywood Palomino club was a top West Coast destination for country stars like Willie Nelson, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash, but the venue shut its doors in 1995. Midland reopened the Palomino for one unforgettable performance.

To celebrate their live album’s release, the band has also revealed a performance music video for “Fast Hearts and Slow Towns,” one of their set list’s highlights.

Next up, Midland will bring their high-energy live show and traditional leanings to the Houston Rodeo for a performance next Tuesday, March 3. They’ve got an overseas leg of their Let it Roll Tour planned for this spring, before joining forces with Tim McGraw for his headlining Here on Earth Tour.