LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 02/28

Sweet Becca talks to Lady Antebellum about their new album that dropped in November and the pause that they took before the album was released. Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher try to keep their kids humble and try not to spoil them, although people around them don’t help in that category. Maren Morris will give birth to her first child in less than a month and talks about what she’s looking forward to most about motherhood with a tour to follow.