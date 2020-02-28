“Gaslighter”: Dixie Chicks tease a long-awaited new single, album

Dixie Chicks fans have been waiting a long time for new music from the trio, but it seems as if that wait is finally coming to an end. For over a year, the band has been hinting on social media that they’ve got a new, Jack Antonoff-produced album in the works.

Over the course of several months, more details began to fall into place: It seems as if the Chicks are planning an album called Gaslighter, with a single of the same name to be released.

Friday, the band posted some exciting news to their recently wiped and revamped Instagram page: They uploaded a picture of a black screen with the word “Gaslighter” on it, as well as a definition of the term: “A psychological manipulator who seeks to sow seeds of doubt in a targeted individual or in members of a group, making them question their own memory, perception or sanity.”

“3.4.2020,” the band wrote in the caption of the post.

Additionally, the post — and an identical Instagram story — features a half-second clip of the single, including the three band mates singing the title in harmony. A link in the Chicks’ Instagram story takes fans to their website, which reads, simply, “Dixie Chicks 2020” and invites fans to sign up for updates.

While the band is still keeping their cards pretty close to the chest, it’s apparent that something — most likely, their new single — will come out next Wednesday, March 4.

When they do release their next album, it’ll be the first full-length original project from the Dixie Chicks since 2006. The band effectively got benched by country radio after frontwoman Natalie Maines spoke out against President George Bush and the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003.

