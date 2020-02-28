Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: Bad Week For Stocks, Blues Win 6th Straight & Olive Garden Free Dessert
February 28, 2020
1. Another bad week for markets is stumbling to a close. All three U.S. indexes appear ready to end a bad week on a bad note.
2. Colton Parayko scored with 1:37 remaining in overtime to give the Blues their sixth straight win with 3-2 victory over the Islanders at the Enterprise Center.
3. Olive Garden is making up for lost Leap Day birthdays. On Saturday, the restaurant chain will give “Leaplings” four free desserts.
Do you know a Leap Year baby?— WTTE FOX 28 (@fox28columbus) February 28, 2020
