Nashville notes

Tanya Tucker will join Brandi Carlile for two sold-out performances at Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre in September. The pair will perform with the Colorado Symphony.

In case you missed it, Americana mainstay Nathaniel Rateliff made a stop at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last week. He performed his new song “Time Stands” during the show’s live broadcast after the Democratic debate.

Jamey Johnson and Whiskey Myers are going on tour together. The twelve-show run is set to launch in May and run through July, and both acts will be playing solo dates in between stops. Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale tomorrow.

Following her historic CMA Awards Musician of the Year win, Jenee Fleenor is readying the release of a new single, “Good Ol’ Girls,” for this spring. The fiddle player will also return to the road for Blake Shelton’s upcoming Friends and Heroes 2020 arena tour.

