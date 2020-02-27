Maren, TR and Dan + Shay are the big nominees at the 2020 ACM Awards

Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the nominations for the upcoming 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, with five nods each. It’s significant that TR also grabs his first career nomination for Entertainer this year.

Dan + Shay are right there with Maren and TR, though this is where it gets a little complicated. Dan + Shay have four nominations as a duo, with Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney each picking up another mention for co-writing their Song of the Year contender, “10,000 Hours.” Dan also gets an extra nod in the Music Event category for producing the song.

Dan + Shay’s collaborator, Justin Bieber, grabs his first four chances to win an ACM this year as well, presenting the perfect opportunity for the three to perform their smash together for the first time live on the show.

Blake Shelton gets four mentions this year as well, as does reigning Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion. OD members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, and Brad Tursi could take home one more trophy for writing their Song of the Year contender, “One Man Band.”

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Kacey Musgraves, and Luke Combs each have a shot at three awards, with Luke getting his first chance to take home Entertainer of the Year.

Reigning ACM Entertainer Keith Urban will preside over the festivities for the first time ever, when the awards are handed out Sunday, April 5 starting at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the show live from MGM Grand Garden Arena on CBS.

Here’s the complete rundown of the nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsey Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

New Male Artist of the Year

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett

GIRL — Maren Morris

Heartache Medication — Jon Pardi

What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert

Single of the Year

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” — Old Dominion

“Rainbow” — Kacey Musgraves

“Rumor” — Lee Brice

“What If I Never Get over You” — Lady Antebellum

Song of the Year

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” — Old Dominion

“Some of It” — Eric Church

Video of the Year

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” — Old Dominion

“Remember You Young” — Thomas Rhett

“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

HARDY

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber

“Dive Bar” — Garth Brooks featuring Blake Shelton

“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” — Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and Elle King

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“What Happens in a Small Town” — Brantley Gilbert featuring Lindsey Ell

