Maren, TR and Dan + Shay are the big nominees at the 2020 ACM Awards
Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the nominations for the upcoming 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, with five nods each. It’s significant that TR also grabs his first career nomination for Entertainer this year.
Dan + Shay are right there with Maren and TR, though this is where it gets a little complicated. Dan + Shay have four nominations as a duo, with Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney each picking up another mention for co-writing their Song of the Year contender, “10,000 Hours.” Dan also gets an extra nod in the Music Event category for producing the song.
Dan + Shay’s collaborator, Justin Bieber, grabs his first four chances to win an ACM this year as well, presenting the perfect opportunity for the three to perform their smash together for the first time live on the show.
Blake Shelton gets four mentions this year as well, as does reigning Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion. OD members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, and Brad Tursi could take home one more trophy for writing their Song of the Year contender, “One Man Band.”
Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Kacey Musgraves, and Luke Combs each have a shot at three awards, with Luke getting his first chance to take home Entertainer of the Year.
Reigning ACM Entertainer Keith Urban will preside over the festivities for the first time ever, when the awards are handed out Sunday, April 5 starting at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the show live from MGM Grand Garden Arena on CBS.
Here’s the complete rundown of the nominees:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsey Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes
New Male Artist of the Year
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett
GIRL — Maren Morris
Heartache Medication — Jon Pardi
What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs
Wildcard — Miranda Lambert
Single of the Year
“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” — Old Dominion
“Rainbow” — Kacey Musgraves
“Rumor” — Lee Brice
“What If I Never Get over You” — Lady Antebellum
Song of the Year
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde
“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” — Old Dominion
“Some of It” — Eric Church
Video of the Year
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber
“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” — Old Dominion
“Remember You Young” — Thomas Rhett
“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
HARDY
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber
“Dive Bar” — Garth Brooks featuring Blake Shelton
“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” — Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and Elle King
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens in a Small Town” — Brantley Gilbert featuring Lindsey Ell
