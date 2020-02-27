Luke Combs celebrates “this crazy ride we’re on” with three ACM nominations

Last year, Luke Combs won an ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year. This year, he’s made a massive jump up the ranks, and might even take home the title of Entertainer of the Year.

On social media, Luke celebrated his three ACM nods after the full list of nominees was announced on Thursday morning. “Thanks to my stellar team, the fans, my family, friends, country radio and the ACM Awards for this crazy ride we’re on,” he wrote.

Luke is also nominated in the categories of Male Artist of the Year, as well as Album of the Year for his sophomore outing, What You See is What You Get. That album, as well as his freshman project, This One’s for You, have broken a wide range of records on the album charts and at country radio.

If he wins in this year’s Entertainer category, Luke will have yet another record to hang his hat on: He’ll have made the jump from New Male Artist to Entertainer in the span of a single year, a feat that no other nominee has accomplished before. The record for making that jump the fastest is currently held by Mickey Gilley and the Dixie Chicks, both of whom rose from New Artist Awards to the ACM’s highest honor over the course of two years.

Luke shares his spot in the Entertainer category nominees with Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Thomas Rhett. Like Luke, Thomas is a first-time nominee for the Entertainer of the Year title.

