Bud and Broadway Audio
LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 02/27
February 27, 2020
Sweet Becca talks to Jason Aldean about building their new house for the past two years and that it looks like it’ll be done mid May. Thomas Rhett reveals that his family is a big influence on what songs he chooses to record, including his kids. And just announced, Keith Urban will host the AMC Awards on April 5th, who just released a new song called “God Whispered Your Name”, along with announcing the nominations.