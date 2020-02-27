ICYMI: Maren Morris Announces RSVP: The Tour Dates This Summer

(AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

Just one day before we found out Nashville’s Maren Morris received 5 total nominations for the ACM Awards in April, we get news of a 2020 tour! She went to social media to make the announcement for her RSVP: The Tour happening from June to October that will make 22 stops along the way here in the states, including a Kansas City stop that will unfortunately be the closest date to St. Louis.

Maren has booked James Arthur, husband Ryan Hurd and Caitlyn Smith to accompany her on the tour, and to see the full list of dates and supporting appearances check out the list below!

Maren Morris, 2020 RSVP: The Tour Dates:

June 5 — Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*‡

June 6 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*‡

June 7 — New York City @ Governors Ball Music Festival

July 10 — Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ The Scotiabank Saddledome

July 24 — Boca Raton, Fla. @ Mizner Park Amphitheatre*‡

July 25 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Dailey’s Amphitheater*‡

July 30 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*‡

Aug. 7 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Amphitheatre*‡

Aug. 8 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park*‡

Aug. 21 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater*

Aug. 22 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater*‡

Aug. 22-23 — Lexington, Ky. @ Railbird Festival

Aug. 27 — Detroit, Mich. @ Freedom Hill Amphitheatre*

Aug. 28 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena*

Sept. 4-6 — Aspen, Colo. @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass

Sept. 7 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

Sept. 10 — Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre†‡

Sept. 11 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center – Theater of the Clouds†

Sept. 17 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre†‡

Sept. 18 Charlottesville, Va. @ Sprint Pavilion†‡

Sept. 19 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion†‡

Sept. 25 — Montréal, Quebec, Canada @ Corona Theatre‡

Oct. 1 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater†‡

Oct. 9 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP†‡

Oct. 15 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU†‡

Oct. 17 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre†

* with Ryan Hurd

† with James Arthur

‡ with Caitlyn Smith

