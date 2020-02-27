Caylee Hammack “cried in an airport bathroom” when she found out about her first-ever ACM nomination

Rising artist Caylee Hammack is among the up-and-comers nominated for New Female Artist of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards. When she learned the news, Caylee says she had a rather emotional moment — in a pretty public place.

“Yes, I just cried in an airport bathroom over this,” the singer wrote on social media. “Sorry if you were waiting to pee, I needed a moment.”

Caylee went on to celebrate her fellow nominees in the category, shouting out Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Lindsay Ell and Tenille Townes. In addition to their New Female Artist mentions, Caylee and Tenille share a nomination in another category, too: They’re both up for Music Event of the Year for their participation in the Miranda Lambert-helmed cover of Elvin Bishop‘s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.”

“You don’t know how validating it feels to be included in such an amazing group of hard-working female artists,” Caylee continued. “We all have been through the grind and still grinding, while rocking heels and lashes on top of it all. It is an honor to know y’all and watch all of you shine in your own way.”

It’s been a big year for Caylee, who toured with Miranda in 2019 and also released her debut single, “Family Tree,” to radio.

The 2020 ACM Awards will take place on April 5, broadcast live on CBS from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena.

