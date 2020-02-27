Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: CA Res. Infected, STL Man Swipes $100k in Video Games & Python Eats Beach Towel
February 27, 2020
1. Health officials are so far at a loss to explain how a patient in Northern California became infected with coronavirus, despite not visiting a foreign country or coming in contact with an infected person.
2. A St. Louis man is accused of stealing more than 71-thousand-dollars in rare video games from a store near Fenton.
3. A beach towel is back from the dead after being swallowed by a carpet python.