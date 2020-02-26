WATCH: Parmalee, Blanco Brown Drop Official ‘Just The Way’ Video

photo: Parmalee Facebook

I have been obsessed with this song since its release last month. Parmalee and Blanco Brown created (in my mind) a masterpiece and now it turns out we have the new video for “Just The Way”! The song was written by Parmalee’s Matt Thomas, Kevin Bard, and Nolan Sipe, and encourages that you be true to yourself.

According to Country Forecast, Parmalee and Brown struck up a friendship several years ago and have since written together on several occasions. Knowing how dedicated Blanco is to spreading joy and purpose, Parmalee invited the “TrailerTrap” creator to join them on the song and share in spreading the message of self-love.

Check out the video below and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman