Sam Hunt returns to the top of the country charts with ‘Kinfolks,’ after a two-year break

Sam Hunt is back in a familiar spot at radio as his new single, “Kinfolks,” ascends to the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart. It’s his sixth chart-topping hit in a reign that dates back to 2014, when he notched his first number one with “Leave the Night On.”

It’s been a while since Sam hit that coveted slot, though. He last topped the Country Airplay chart in May 2017, with his massive, record-breaking hit, “Body Like a Back Road.”

Over the past couple of years, the country superstar has taken a step back from his musical career, only releasing the occasional stand-alone song. He sometimes teased new music on the horizon, but there was no official word of a new album until this year, when he revealed that his sophomore project, Southside, will drop on April 3.

So far, the singer has shared a fair bit of material off the new batch of tunes. In addition to his newly-minted hit single, he dropped “Hard to Forget,” a bouncy break-up anthem that samples Webb Pierce’s classic “There Stands the Glass.”

At the 2020 Country Radio Seminar, Sam debuted another heartbreak tune — this time, more stripped down and plaintive — called “2016.” That song is as-yet unreleased, but he played it live for an audience of radio executives and industry members.

Sam’s second album will follow his 2014 debut, Montevallo, which produced an impressive four chart-topping singles. The achievement made Sam the first solo male artist to notch that many number-one hits with a debut album.

