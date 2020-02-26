Luke Combs teases un-released ‘Love You Anyway’ on social media

Even though Luke Combs just released a new album a few months ago, he’s already got a new tune that he just can’t wait to share with fans. The singer previewed a demo of an un-released new tune called “Love You Anyway” on his Instagram.

Accompanied by a simple acoustic guitar line, Luke’s new song is a tender-hearted meditation on love that’s worth overcoming every obstacle to keep.

“There’s just some things that leave a man no choice / Like a compass needle needin’ its true north,” he sings in the song’s chorus. “Even if I knew the day we met /You’d be the reason this heart breaks / Oh, I’d love you anyway…”

In the caption of his post, Luke said he wrote the song with Ray Fulcher and the Brothers Hunt, aka Dan and Reid Isbell. All three are frequent collaborators for Luke, and Ray even helped him write hits like “When it Rains it Pours” and “Even Though I’m Leaving.”

The singer is hard at work on writing new songs, in the midst of his current What You See is What You Get Tour. The trek takes its name from his most recent album, and features opening acts Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker.

Luke has an extra reason to write love ballads these days: He’s currently planning his wedding to his longtime love, Nicole Hocking. The couple got engaged in late 2018.

