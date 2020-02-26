Luke Combs, Darius Rucker and more to appear on the premiere episode of new ‘Opry’ show

Luke Combs and Darius Rucker are just two of the country stars set to appear on the first-ever episode of the all-new Opry show, which will air on the Grand Ole Opry’s recently launched Circle Network. The series debuts tonight at 9PM ET.

Each week, the series — hosted by radio personality Bobby Bones — will put a spotlight on the magic of the Grand Ole Opry, featuring performances from some of country music’s biggest stars and fastest-rising up-and-comers.

Along with Luke and Darius, other performers on the show’s first episode include Old Crow Medicine Show, Jimmie Allen and Lainey Wilson. The show will air each Wednesday night, followed by a rebroadcast on Wednesdays at midnight ET.

Opry is one of a number of country-themed shows on the Circle Network, which launched on January 1. The network also recently unveiled plans for a new reality television show called Craig’s World, following the life and career of country singer Craig Morgan.

