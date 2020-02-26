Kelsea Ballerini proves she’s a ‘Belieber for life’ in new Elle song associations video

Kelsea Ballerini recently returned to Elle magazine’s YouTube channel for a “redemption round” of word association. In the game, Kelsea received a single word and had ten seconds to think of and sing a song with that word in the lyrics.

It was Kelsea’s second time trying her hand at the game: Last year, she matched 9/15 words to songs, and the singer said that she was hoping to do better this time around.

“I’m not happy with that score, I wanna do better, so this is my chance at redemption,” Kelsea says at the beginning of the clip. Her competitive approach paid off: She walked away from her second try at the game with a much-improved score of 17/20.

Along the way, Kelsea namechecked a number of current hits and singalong classics, singing songs by her fellow country stars Garth Brooks, Maren Morris and Brett Young. She didn’t forget about pop favorites, either, offering up not one but two renditions of Justin Bieber songs.

“I’m a Belieber for life, guys,” Kelsea declared.

Between song associations, the singer also shared some thoughts on her upcoming third studio album, kelsea. She reflected on the stories behind a couple of the project’s songs, explained why she decided to put out a self-titled album, and much more.

kelsea will come out on March 20. It follows her sophomore release, 2017’s Unapologetically.

