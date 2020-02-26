BIG 3: Delta Cancels Flights, Bouwmeester Update & Space Travel Tickets

1. The coronavirus continues to hit the airline industry. Delta Airlines said today flights between Minneapolis and Seoul, South Korea will be suspended from February 29th through April 30th.

2.For the first time since his cardiac episode on Feb. 11, Jay Bouwmeester will speak publicly. http://bit.ly/2VmWwvZ #stlblues/p>

3. One small step into space is about to begin. Virgin Galactic is reopening ticket sales on Wednesday.