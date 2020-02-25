Tyler Hubbard’s daughter Olivia makes impromptu appearance on “Yummy (Country Remix)”

If you listen closely, you’ll hear a special little guest on Florida Georgia Line‘s remix of Justin Bieber‘s “Yummy.”

The sweet voice that says “yummy” at the beginning and in the middle of the song is Tyler Hubbard‘s two-year-old daughter, Olivia, an appearance that occurred by happenstance.

The duo was in the studio recording the track when Tyler’s wife, Hayley, and Olivia stopped by for a visit. Knowing her fascination for headphones, Tyler set up an impromptu recording session with his daughter that resulted in a guest spot on their cover song.

“My family came by the studio to hang out, and Liv loves to wear headphones — so we put them on and moved the mic in front of her. She said, ‘Yummy,’ and we knew in that moment that we needed to add it in,” Tyler explains to People about the “completely unexpected” appearance. “Now every time she hears the song she says, ‘That’s me.’”

Hayley also shared a photo from the time of the recording on her Instagram, both Tyler and Olivia looking gleeful as the singer holds his daughter up to the microphone.

FGL’s “Yummy (Country Remix)” featuring Justin was released on February 19. “Yummy” is the lead single off the pop superstar’s new album, Changes.

