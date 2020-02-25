Nashville notes

Tenille Townes has written and released a song called “In My Blood,” recognizing women in the Future Farmers of America (FFA). The song is part of a new campaign titled 50 Years of Women in FFA, honoring the impact women have made in the 50 years since they were granted membership into the agricultural organization. Tenille’s video was shot and produced by an all-female team.

Dustin Lynch will perform his new single, “Momma’s House,” tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The song has already been shipped to radio.

Eric Paslay is joining U.K. country duo The Shires on a European tour in the spring. Eric will open for them as they cross the U.K. April through June. Tickets are on sale now.

Single-day tickets are on sale now for the inaugural Campfire Gathering music festival. Taking place at Camp Lucy in Dripping Springs, Texas, the festival will feature Margo Price, Ray Wylie Hubbard and more, in addition to culinary programming and local vendors. The event runs March 16-17.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.