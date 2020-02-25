LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 02/25

Sweet Becca talks to Sam Hunt about his latest number one in “Kinfolks” from his new album Southside and what else he’s been doing besides writing new music. Luke Combs plans on slimming down over the next few months and is becoming vegan because he lost a bet during the NFL season. Eric Church talks about being nominated for Entertainer of the Year award four times and losing out this last year to Garth Brooks. Kane Brown releases his Amazon documentary and talks about being engaged during his shows in between songs.