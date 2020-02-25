LISTEN: Sam Hunt’s ‘Kinfolks’ Reaches Top Of The Country Charts



Noam Galai, Getty Images

I think the first time we heard Sam Hunt‘s latest single “Kinfolks” we assumed it’d be a smash hit. That came to pass as the song took over the top spot on the country charts last week, a little diddy in which he co-wrote with Zach Crowell, Jerry Flowers and Josh Osborne.

“For me, it’s my hometown, it’s my grandmothers, all my cousins, we have a big family and always got together around the holidays, so it’s all my cousins. And I’ve been posting some pictures on Instagram,” says Sam. “It’s images too. It’s those basketball goals, the houses, the cars, the whole, some of those looks just are nostalgic, and so it’s just home really for the most part.”

Sam Hunt’s much anticipated sophomore album Southside will be released April 3rd, and the Nashville star will make a tour stop in St. Louis on June 27th at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this summer!

@iamholleman