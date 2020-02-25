Garth Brooks teases “historic” upcoming Stadium Tour stops

Garth Brooks is getting very close to announcing the next stops on his Stadium Tour, and he promises that they are “historic.”

During the most recent edition of his weekly Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G, Garth teased that the location for his next Stadium Tour show will be unveiled within the next 10 days. Though he doesn’t give any hints as to the city or venue, he does promise that it will be a major announcement.

“The next two, I’m tellin’ you just hang onto everything you’ve got, ‘cause this is getting crazy!” he says. “And can I tell you — ‘cause once you hear it, you’ll go, ‘hey…he wasn’t blowing smoke’ — historic. The one right after that’s frickin’ historic!!”

The country legend played his first stadium show of 2020 on Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, drawing the biggest crowd in the venue’s history. He’s also scheduled for a pair of stops in May at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina and the Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

